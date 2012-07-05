Romney Raises $100M in June

CHEAT SHEET
    In case you had any doubt, Mitt Romney still knows how to make money. The Republican candidate for president raised more than $100 million in June and set a new one-month record for Republican campaigns. The campaign says that much of the money came from new donors and that New York, Colorado, Michigan, New Jersey, and Ohio all performed above expectations. But the haul still falls below Barack Obama’s all-time record from September 2008, when he raised a whopping $150 million. Romney has had a lot of good fundraising news in recent months. In May, Romney’s campaign took in $77 million, besting Obama, who raised just $60 million.

