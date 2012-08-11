Romney Raises $2M

CHEAT SHEET
Just four hours after announcing Rep. Paul Ryan as the GOP vice-presidential candidate, the Romney campaign had raised $1.2 million. Now, that number has almost doubled, according to Romney press secretary Andrea Saul, who tweeted this afternoon “Just passed $2 million raised since @MittRomney announced @PaulRyanVP.” In a smart move by the GOP, Romney’s campaign seized the announcement as an opportunity to make some serious cash. An email was sent to supporters shortly after the news broke, and asked for a donation of “$15 today to help restore America’s greatness and build a stronger middle class.”