Romney Ribbed for ‘Unemployed’ Joke

CHEAT SHEET
Read it at The Associated Press
Maybe Mitt Romney shouldn’t try comedy again. The GOP frontrunner is currently taking fire from Democrats after he told a group of jobless Floridians, “I’m also unemployed.” The joke, which Romney told in the context of slamming Obama’s economic policy, drew a fierce response from DNC Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz, who called Romney “incredibly out of touch,” and “a man who wants of nothing.” Romney’s camp called the smear an “absurd distortion,” and reiterated his attack on Obama.