Romney Roars in Illinois Primary

Addressing supporters in Schaumburg, Illinois, an ebullient Mitt Romney spoke a revved-up crowd as they rode the high of a key victory over Rick Santorum on Tuesday night in the Illinois GOP primary. Romney evoked the struggles his father faced on his way to becoming a top Republican, and took aim directly at the White House’s current resident, saying his own experience in business gives him insight into American life that Barack Obama does not have. “You can’t learn that teaching constitutional law at the University of Chicago,” Romney said. “You can’t even learn that as a community organizer.” He went on to say that America needs bold innovators, and that his policies would encourage economic growth.