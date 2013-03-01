Romney Slams Obama Over Sequester

CHEAT SHEET
Fully recovered from his “roller coaster” election campaign, Mitt Romney has emerged from hiding to criticize President Obama’s handling of the sequester. In his first public comments since Election Day, Romney slammed Obama for “berating Republicans” instead of leading the country, adding that the president’s habit of “blaming and pointing” has contributed to Congress’s inability to reach a deal. “That causes the Republicans to retrench and to put up a wall and to fight back,” he told Fox News’s Chris Wallace. Meanwhile, Ann Romney reflected on being a “nobody” in her post-election life. The full interview airs on Fox News Sunday this weekend.