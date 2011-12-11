Romney Stumbles at GOP Debate

CHEAT SHEET
Newt Gingrich held his own at the Iowa debate Saturday night as his rivals went after the new frontrunner. Gingrich took fire for most of the event, with Mitt Romney attacking him for calling the Palestinians an "invented people" and Rick Perry going after him for his infidelity. But his message that "I've made mistakes at times, I've had to go to God for forgiveness" appeared to resonate. Romney, on the other hand, seems to be floundering, at one point challenging Perry to a $10,000-bet on whether a line about health care appeared in the first edition of Romney's book. That wager isn't likely to help him win over working-class Iowa voters.