Romney to Release Tax Records

Another victory for Newt Gingrich: Mitt Romney said on Sunday that he will publish his 2010 tax returns on Tuesday, caving in to pressure from his primary rivals. “We made a mistake in holding off as long as we did,” Romney admitted on Fox News Sunday. “We’ll be putting our returns on the Internet. People can look through them.” In addition to the 2010 data, Romney will also reveal an estimate of his 2011 return, which he says will show that he pays a “substantial” amount in taxes. Last week, Romney said his effective tax rate is “probably” close to 15 percent. Gingrich’s 2010 forms showed that he paid 31 percent of his and his wife’s incomes in federal taxes.