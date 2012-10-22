Romney: U.S. is ‘Hope of the Earth’

After three face-offs and “way too many ads,” as President Obama joked, the presidential-debate circuit concluded Monday night, weeks before the general election. The president concluded by laying out voters’ two choices: a president who is winding down two wars and helping a crashing economy rebound, and a Republican rival who wants to duplicate the policies of George W. Bush. “I promise you I will always listen to your voices, I will fight for your families, and I will work every single day to make sure American continues to be the greatest country on earth,” he said. Romney’s final statement emphasized the struggling economy, which he said is “heading towards Greece.” His policies would create new jobs, increase take home pay, and get workers off food stamps. “America’s going to come back,” he said. “This nation is the hope of the earth.”
