Romney’s Lead Widens in Florida

A new Reuters/Ipsos poll on Saturday found Mitt Romney leading Newt Gingrich by 11 percentage points on Saturday, up from 8 percentage points the day before. The new poll found Romney with 43 percent of the vote among likely voters, while Gingrich had just 32 percent. The poll also found Rick Santorum polled at 16 percent, up 3 points from the day before. The research director for Ipsos Public Affairs said, “It seems like some people who are leaving Gingrich are moving to the other conservative in the race, Rick Santorum.”