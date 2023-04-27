Ron DeSantis Claps Back at Disney Lawsuit
TOUGH TALK
Ron DeSantis fired his latest shot at Disney on Thursday when asked about the company’s lawsuit against him. Speaking in Jerusalem during a visit to Israel, the Florida governor said: “I don’t think the suit has merit, I think it’s political.” Disney sued DeSantis and other state officials Wednesday, accusing them of a “patently retaliatory, patently anti-business, and patently unconstitutional” campaign against the company. DeSantis has been warring with Disney since it’s former CEO spoke out against the governor’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill last year, which ultimately led to Florida passing legislation ending Disney’s special self-governing arrangements in the state. “Do you want one company to have their own fiefdom, or do you want everyone to live under the same laws?” DeSantis added. “The days of putting one company on a pedestal with no accountability are over in the state of Florida.”