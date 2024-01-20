DeSantis’ Ex-Pollster Says He’s a ‘Dead Man Walking’ on Campaign Trail
‘ROOKIE MISTAKES’
Ron DeSantis’ former pollster didn’t mince his words this week when analyzing the state of the Florida governor’s presidential campaign, telling the Miami Herald that “rookie mistakes” and a “comedy of errors” have made his old boss a “dead man walking” on the campaign trail. Whit Ayres, a member of of DeSantis’ successful gubernatorial campaign in 2018, said he no longer sees “a path forward” for DeSantis this presidential-election cycle, in which he’s plummeted from being a realistic challenger to Donald Trump to barely fending off Nikki Haley for second place in the Iowa caucuses on Monday. Things are only expected to get worse for DeSantis in New Hampshire, where polls suggest he could finish a distant third. “He’s hanging on by his fingernails,” Ayres told the Herald. “He misunderstood the electorate, he made a bunch of rookie mistakes. It’s almost been a comedy of errors, and it’s hard to see where he goes now.”