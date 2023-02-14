Ron DeSantis Grilled on School Safety Five Years After Parkland Shooting
A reporter questioned controversial Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on the progress of Florida’s school safety on Tuesday, exactly 5 years after a high school massacre in Parkland, Florida killed 17 people and another at Michigan State University on Monday killed 3 people. “When I became governor, I got to know many of the families,” DeSantis said, adding without any real specifics, “We’ve done over $1,000,000,000 to bolster school security. We’ve worked hard to bring accountability to folks who maybe could have done something to prevent this guy from being in this position, whether it was removing the sheriff of the county or there was having this school security grand jury, which has led to the removal of some of the school board members.” He continued, “You’ve seen the superintendent replaced.” DeSantis also opposed a red flag law Florida enacted in March 2018 during his governor campaign.