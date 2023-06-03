DeSantis Rips Trump for Congratulating ‘Murderous Dictator’ Kim Jong Un
‘I WAS SURPRISED’
Newly minted Republican presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis dinged Donald Trump on Saturday for congratulating North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un on the country joining the board of the World Health Organization. “I was surprised to see that. I mean, I think one, I think Kim Jong Un is a murderous dictator,” he said on the campaign trail. “The World Health Organization is a bankrupt organization. Kim Jong Un is bad, but joining that ...” DeSantis said. “We need to be getting out of that and rejecting the WHO lock-down treaty.” Similarly, other Republicans had called out Trump over the praise. Earlier this week, Trump wrote on Truth Social: “Congratulations to Kim Jung [sic] Un!”—responding to an article on the country being given a post on the WHO's board.