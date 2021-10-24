CHEAT SHEET
    Ron DeSantis Wants to Pay Unvaxxed Chicago Police to Relocate: ‘We’ll Treat You Better Here’

    FOLLOW THE MONEY

    Kana Ruhalter

    Breaking News Intern

    Paul Hennessy/LightRocket via Getty Images

    Florida Governor Ron DeSantis hopes to offer a $5,000 bonus to Chicago police officers who refuse to comply with the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate and relocate to Florida. On Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures, DeSantis told host Maria Bartiromo that he hoped to pass the legislation as an incentive to avoid Chicago Mayor Lora Lightfoot’s now-missed deadline. “If you’re not being treated well, we’ll treat you better here, you can fill important needs for us, and we’ll compensate you as a result,” he said.

