Ron Jeremy Banned From Porn Awards After Sexual-Assault Allegations

Adult-film icon Ron Jeremy has been banned from the AVN Adult Entertainment Expo and Awards this weekend following at least 12 allegations of sexual assault. The organization says Jeremy acted in violation of its code of conduct and will not be welcome at the event. Jeremy told Page Six that the awards “are a lot more conservative than you would think they are.” He added, “I would follow the rules, but I guess they thought I wouldn’t.” Jeremy has denied the reports of rape and sexual assault but said he has certainly grabbed women at shows and photo shoots—with permission. “I get paid to show up to these shows, events, and photoshoots and touch the people and they touch me,” he said, adding, “I’m not God’s gift to women. I am not saying, ‘Step back Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise, Ron Jeremy is here.’ I am old, I am chunky. [But fans] want to see it.”
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10