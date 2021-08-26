CHEAT SHEET
Ron Jeremy Indicted on 30 Counts of Rape and Sexual Assault
Porn legend Ron Jeremy has been indicted on 30 counts of sexual assault and rape, according to an indictment unsealed Wednesday. Charged with 12 counts of forcible rape, seven counts of forcible oral copulation, six counts of sexual battery by restraint, four counts of sexual penetration by a foreign object, two counts of sexual penetration of an unconscious person, one count of sodomy by use of force, one count of assault with intent to commit rape, and one count of lewd act upon a child under the age of 15, he pleaded not guilty. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said his office brought the charges on behalf of 21 alleged victims dating back to 1996.