Ron Jeremy’s Rape Trial to be Scrapped Over ‘Severe Dementia’
‘I KNOW RON IS GUILTY’
After being charged with more than 30 counts of sexual assault last August, disgraced former porn legend Ron Jeremy is set to be declared incompetent to stand trial, with California prosecutors citing the 69-year-old’s “severe dementia.” In an email obtained by the Los Angeles Times, Los Angeles County District Attorney said there was no evidence Jeremy was faking his symptoms, and that mental health experts enlisted by both his defense and the prosecution had confirmed his condition. The laundry list of rape and sexual assault charges against Jeremy came after allegations were leveled at the actor by 21 women. Some of the accusations date back to 1996, with victims ranging in age from 15 to 51. One of them, onetime porn actor Jennifer Stelle Mondello, told The Daily Beast on Sunday: “I know Ron is guilty even without a verdict. The legal system has never worked reliably for rape crimes.” Jeremy, whose real name is Ronald Hyatt, is expected to be declared unfit on Jan. 17. The move will likely see him placed in a state-run medical facility.