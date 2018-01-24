Ron Johnson Walks Back FBI ‘Secret Society’ Claim

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) on Wednesday walked back his comments claiming that there is a “secret society” among the Department of Justice and the FBI to undermine the Trump administration. The allegations were based on a text exchange between two FBI agents that are accused of anti-Trump bias. On Wednesday, however, Johnson claimed he did not know “what they meant” in the exchange, and his committee—the Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs—will now focus on “the Clinton email scandal.” Johnson’s original comments were made Tuesday evening on Fox News’ Special Report and said he had an informant confirming “a group holding secret meetings off-site” and that it showed “potentially corruption at the highest levels of the FBI.”
