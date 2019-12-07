CHEAT SHEET
Ron Leibman, ‘Friends’ and ‘Angels in America’ Actor, Dies at 82
Ron Leibman, the Emmy and Tony-winning actor who played the father of Jennifer Aniston's character on Friends, died Friday. Family representatives told The Hollywood Reporter that Leibman died of pneumonia at the age of 82. Beyond his portrayal of Dr. Leonard Green—Rachel's stern father on '90s sitcom Friends—he also won a Tony in 1993 for his performance in Angels in America: Millennium Approaches and an Emmy in 1979 for his portrayal of a criminal-turned-lawyer in CBS series Kaz. He was also known for his roles in films like Slaughterhouse-Five, Garden State, and Norma Rae. He is survived by his wife, Emmy-winner and Arrested Development actress Jessica Walter, and stepdaughter—a TV programming executive.