Ron Paul Declared Maine Winner

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Boston
Despite Mitt Romney's unofficial position as the GOP’s nominee for president, underdog Ron Paul won the majority of delegates at the Maine Republican Convention, it was ruled Sunday. The voters elected 21 of Paul's supporters to the 24 delegate positions. Paul is the last remaining GOP candidate to face Romney, whose aides say they're not worried about the latecomer's victory in Romney securing the nomination. Paul finished second to Romney in a non-binding caucus in Maine in February in a result that was debated because of weather that stopped some constituents from participating.