Ron Paul Downplays Iowa

Does Ron Paul want to win Iowa? His campaign schedule indicates he might not. Most polls have him within a few percentage points of victory, if not outright in the lead, yet he went home to Texas for the holiday weekend and his Iowa campaign schedule has been unusually light. Politico notes that he rarely asks explicitly for someone’s vote, and concludes that Paul’s campaign is all about sending a message, something he could do with a second- or third-place finish. “This is ideological,” he said in an interview Friday, his last campaign stop of the year. “So it isn’t a numbers game. It has to do with determination.”