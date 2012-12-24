Ron Paul Slams NRA Proposal

CHEAT SHEET
Everybody’s favorite libertarian has some choice words for the NRA’s proposal to have armed officers guard every school. “School shootings, no matter how horrific, do not justify creating an Orwellian surveillance state in America,” the Republican congressman said in a statement Monday. Paul is the first GOP member in Congress to publically oppose the NRA’s plan. “Do we really want to live in a world of police checkpoints, surveillance cameras, metal detectors, X-ray scanners, and warrantless physical searches?” Paul asked. The congressman also shunned the proposal for more gun control, saying it only provides the illusion of government protection. So, what should we do, Ron?