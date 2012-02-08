Ron Paul Takes Second in Minnesota

CHEAT SHEET
Last night was a good one for Rick Santorum, but Ron Paul also got a bump, beating out Mitt Romney to come in second place in Minnesota. Paul got 27 percent of the vote in Minnesota, 10 points more than Romney and better than Paul’s previous best of 22.9 percent in New Hampshire. It’s a much-needed boost after Paul’s disappointing third-place finish in the Nevada caucuses this weekend. “We had a very, very strong second place—and it’s going to continue,” he told supporters.