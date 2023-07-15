Ron Perlman Tears Into Studio Exec Who Wants Strikers to Lose Their Homes
FIGHTING WORDS
Hellboy star Ron Perlman had some threatening words for an unnamed studio executive who said the goal of movie companies is to wait until striking writers lose their homes before forcing them to capitulate. “The motherf–ker who said we’re gonna keep this thing going until people start losing their houses and apartments—listen to me motherf–ker,” Perlman said in a since-deleted social media post. “There’s a lot of ways to lose your house. Some of it is financial. Some of it is karma. And some of it is just figuring out who the fuck said that—and we know who said that—and where he fucking lives.” Perlman then scorned the unnamed exec for hoping writers wind up in dire financial straits while “making 27 fucking million dollars a year for creating nothing.” “Be careful motherf–ker. Be really careful. Because that’s the kinda sh-t that stirs sh-t up,” he said.