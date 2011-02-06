Roommate Crashes Weekend Box Office

Gossip Girl star Leighton Meester made a successful leap to the big screen this weekend, with her creepy new film The Roommate landing at the top of the box office charts with over $15 million in earnings. On the traditionally slow Super Bowl weekend, Sanctum, the 3-D action film, made a soft debut in second place with just over $9 million. And Natalie Portman, who’s a favorite to win an Oscar for her role in Black Swan has another hit on her hands with No Strings Attached, which bumped its domestic total to almost $52 million in its third week.