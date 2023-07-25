CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro Call Off Their Engagement: Report
SPLITSVILLE
Read it at People
After becoming engaged earlier this year, musicians Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro are reportedly splitting up. The split comes after a three-year relationship during which the pair got tattoos together and collaborated creatively, People reported, citing sources close to the couple. After first going public with their romance in September 2021, the pair unveiled their engagement in a music video in March, during which Rosalía flashed her new engagement ring. The song featured in that video, “Beso,” came from the pair’s first joint EP, RR, which dropped that same month.