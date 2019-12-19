Rose McGowan: I’m Being Threatened With a ‘Sex Video’
Actress Rose McGowan says someone from her past is allegedly threatening to release a “sex video” of her through a third party and say that she enjoys using recreational drugs. “I find it deeply distasteful to discuss my personal life, but because I let the wrong person touch me, I’m in an icky situation,” she said on Twitter late Wednesday. McGowan disclosed that she has experimented with recreational drugs, adding that she has previously written that she tried LSD in the eighth grade in her autobiography. She said it’s her right to live life as she sees fit, and she refuses to “live in fear of a stranger and their judgements.” “So, here’s a heads up: if yet another stolen sex tape goes online, or if you hear (clutch those pearls!) that I enjoy recreational adult pursuits, know that it was never my intention to discuss my private life in this way,” she said in another tweet. Saying that she is being “bullied” and possibly “blackmailed,” the actress wrote, “I’m done being bullied by fuckwits who should bow down and kiss my feet.” McGowan recently tweeted asking for her Wikipedia page to be updated to remove her ex, Rain Dove, after Dove admitted to selling incriminating texts from Asia Argento to TMZ. Argento and McGowan have both accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct.