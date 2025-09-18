Roseanne Barr Melts Down Over Jimmy Kimmel Comparisons

Roseanne Barr lashed out after she was compared to Jimmy Kimmel in the wake of his show being pulled from the airwaves.

The former sitcom star fumed that she and the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host “aren’t the same” after MAGA influencers chided Kimmel’s supporters for not supporting Barr during her own show’s messy cancellation in 2018.

“I wasn’t fired for lying I was fired for telling the truth about the Iran deal and slandered into oblivion,” she wrote on X. “This will still be worse for our side than theirs. Kimmel will get an entire PR tour to clear his name with the backing of all media.”

Barr’s eponymous sitcom was briefly revived in 2018 but shut down after she called former Barack Obama aide Valerie Jett, who is Black, a mix between the “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes.” She later deleted the post and apologized for what she called a “joke,” calling it “in bad taste.”

Because they aren’t the same. I wasn’t fired for lying I was fired for telling the truth about the Iran deal and slandered into oblivion. This will still be worse for our side than theirs. Kimmel will get an entire PR tour to clear his name with the backing of all media. https://t.co/oiIInDLJGA — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) September 18, 2025

But Barr has since changed her tune about the controversial remark.

On Thursday, Barr fired back at an X user who called her out for the racist post: “It wasn’t racist. Like all things left you guys just branded it that and then worked in a cabal to make it so. Like how you guys lie about Israel and Trump and reality.”

Barr also told Variety in June that she published the post in an Ambien- and alcohol-fueled haze because she was “irate” about “the loss of women’s rights” in Iran due to the Obama administration’s 2015 nuclear deal, which Jarrett played a key role in.

ABC announced Wednesday that Kimmel’s long-running late-night show would be pulled after the Federal Communications Commission threatened to take action against the network over comments he made about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

It wasn’t racist. Like all things left you guys just branded it that and then worked in a cabal to make it so. Like how you guys lie about Israel and Trump and reality. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) September 18, 2025

“Today is better than my birthday,” Barr, 72, wrote in response to California Governor Gavin Newsom, who accused conservatives of censorship after the shocking announcement.

Barr and Kimmel have long had a love-hate relationship. Kimmel called for compassion in the wake of Roseanne’s cancellation, but mocked Barr years later for going full MAGA. Barr, meanwhile, once called out Kimmel for doing blackface.

The MAGA comedian came for Obama, too, on Thursday after the former president torched the Trump administration for taking cancel culture to “a new and dangerous level.”