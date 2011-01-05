Roseanne Barr Talks Nut Farming on 'GMA'
We always knew Roseanne Barr was a little kooky, but it turns out she's downright nuts...for nuts. On GMA Wednesday, the comedienne-turned-nut-farmer said she believes macadamias "hold the promise of a brilliant future for this planet."
We always knew Roseanne Barr was a little kooky, but it turns out she's downright nuts...for nuts. On GMA Wednesday, the comedienne-turned-nut-farmer said she believes macadamias "hold the promise of a brilliant future for this planet."