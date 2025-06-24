Comedian’s Daughter Grew Up Thinking Her Mom Was Goldie Hawn

Roseanne Barr said the daughter she gave up for adoption grew up thinking her mother was a different Hollywood actress. “All she knew was that her mother was famous in Hollywood, and Jewish,” and she thought she looked like Goldie Hawn, the MAGA comedian said on the Dumb Blonde podcast on Monday. Barr’s daughter, Brandi Brown, was 17—around the age Barr was when she gave Brandi up for adoption—when Brandi found out her mother’s true identity, in 1989. The tabloid the National Enquirer had picked up the scoop from Tom Arnold, Barr’s then-boyfriend. When the Enquirer called Brandi, she was “all excited thinking it’s going to be Goldie Hawn,” Barr said on the podcast. ”Christ, I didn’t even know she was a Jew,” Brandi reportedly told the Enquirer of Barr. Brandi knew of Barr, who had by then made a name for herself in the sitcom Roseanne, fulfilling the prophecy Barr claims she made in 1971 when she gave Brandi up for adoption. “I’ll see you again when you’re 18, because I’m not going to change my name, I’m going to be famous. I’m going to have my own show named ‘Roseanne,’” Barr said she promised her child.