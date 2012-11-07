Roseanne Places Fifth in Election

CHEAT SHEET
Outspoken former sitcom star Roseanne Barr’s initial bid for president may have been met with laughs, but the comedienne actually managed to finish in fifth place in the race for the White House. Barr won 48,797 votes, besting former Salt Lake City mayor Rocky Anderson by nearly 15,000 votes. Barr and her running mate, Cindy Sheehan, ran on the Peace and Freedom ticket, with a platform that included marijuana legalization, environmental preservation, and equal rights. She may have lost in the end, but she tweeted her satisfaction with Obama’s victory: “CONGRATULATIONS OBAMA! #barr2016.”