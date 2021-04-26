These Roses Can Last ’Til Mother’s Day 2022, No Watering Needed
Ol’ Reliable
With Mother’s Day (5/9) quickly approaching, time is running out to get Mom that perfect gift. Flowers are always a classic and reliable option, but most bouquets end up withering away in two weeks—and that's no way to treat your mother. Rosepops’ roses, sourced from Ecuadorian farms, are robust enough to last over a year, without the need for watering. How? Each rose is picked at peak bloom and is preserved with the help of a little natural wax.
In addition to the gift of preservation that pops, Rosepops offers a wide range of customization options, from different colored roses and boxes, to fragrances, personal messages, monograms, photos, and even charms. Right now, readers can save 15%—sitewide—with the code MOTHER15. And while you're there, why not snag something for another mom in your life? Take 30% off your second purchase (because MILs deserve love too). Check out these pretty picks below for inspiration.
Mom’s Fourget Me Not
Cotton Candy color option
Mom's Lucky 13
Marshmallow Fluff color option
Free Shipping
Mom's Crocodile Keeper by the Dozen
Cherry Crush color option
Free Shipping
