Rosie O’Donnell Steps in It With Priyanka Chopra Jonas—Twice

Rosie O’Donnell had to apologize—twice!—for an encounter with Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas at Nobu Malibu. As People magazine reports, the comedian took to TikTok this weekend to say sorry for asking Priyanka about her father, whom she wrongly assumed was New Age icon Deepak Chopra. “She’s like, ‘No, and Chopra is a common name,’” O’Donnell recounted, then added, “Nick Jonas, I apologize and to the Chopra wife, I apologize too.” That did not go over well with viewers who thought it was a bizarre way to refer to a well-known actress. That sparked a second apology from O’Donnell, who said, “Anyway, Priyanka is her name. Priyanka—I hope I’m pronouncing that right. I just want to apologize to her and to everyone who thought that it was really inappropriate of me. Sorry, sometimes I fuck up. I did at Nobu.”
