Rothy’s Aced Its New Courtside Collection—Just in Time for Summer

I suddenly have a strong urge to hit the court for the first time since high school gym class. It could be because, like everyone else in the country, I, too, have fallen in love with pickleball, but it’s also because Rothy’s just served up a new perforated collection featuring new a shoe and two new bag styles designed to be worn on and off the court.

This sporty drop includes the brand’s RS02 sneakers in its new Courtside White shade (available in both men’s and women’s sizes), in addition to a cream, navy, and court-inspired green casual crossbody bag and the brand’s top-rated lightweight mega tote in green and ivory colorway.

The new courtside pieces are obviously ideal for your next tennis match, pickleball battle, or just watching Wimbledon at the bar, but we love the textured detail and athletic-inspired details for just about any occasion.

Rothy's RS02 Sneakers in Courtside White Buy At Rothy's $ 149 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Rothy’s is known for its best-selling fashion-meets-function flats, but the brand’s sneaker game is equally as strong. Of course, the brand is also passionate about producing shoes and accessories with the health of the environment in mind. In fact, one of the brand’s goals is to be TRUE-certified for zero waste in 2023, and this new collection was made with the brand’s sustainability goals and efforts in full swing.

Rothy's Casual Crossbody in Courtside White Buy At Rothy's $ 169 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Rothy’s RS02 sneakers are created from its signature thread that’s spun from plastic bottles, while both the crossbody and tote are knitted with a combination of thread from marine plastic collected 30 miles from waterways. As for the fit, the soft-textured shoes are roomy and ultra-comfortable—but that’s no surprise. The best part? There’s no break-in period, so they are truly summer-ready for your skips and trips—on the tennis court or off to the barbecue. The roomy yet sleek crossbody can also fit daily essentials and comes with a secure zip closure and sturdy strap that fits comfortably for all-day wear.

Rothy's Lightweight Mega Tote in Courtside White Buy At Rothy's $ 229 Free Shipping | Free Returns

For even more space, Rothy’s best-selling tote is a true winner; it can fit everything from small beach towels and tennis rackets to your laptop and reusable water bottle, making your journey to the court, the beach, work, and all your other outings that much easier. It also comes with two key leashes to keep your keys (or other accessories that you could clip on) easy to find at all times. If you’re summer accessory lineup could use a sporty upgrade, Rothy’s new courtside collection has you covered!

