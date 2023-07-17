Rothy’s New High Top Sneaker Brings Sustainability to Streetwear

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

The high-top sneaker has come a long way. This high-rise shoe was once reserved for men’s athletic wear and shooting hoops, but since it debuted in the ’90s, the modern-day high top has evolved into an everyday athleisure sneaker you can toss on with everything from activewear, dresses, shorts, and everything in between.

Truthfully, despite being an avid sneaker-wearer, I was always reluctant to try this streetwear-inspired shoe, but when my favorite footwear brand launched its own pair of high tops recently, I was intrigued. Unsurprisingly, Rothy’s new High Top Sneaker does not disappoint. The Rothy’s High Top Sneaker, which comes in both men’s and women’s styles, is a modern take on the classic high top, designed with form, functionality, fashion, and comfort at the top of mind.

The High Top Sneaker The Rothy’s High Top Sneaker features the brand’s signature cushioned footbed, which makes traveling and traversing around in these high tops effortless and pain-free. What distinguishes these new Rothy’s High Tops from other high-top sneakers is the noticeably roomier space around your ankles and toes. It’s a much-welcomed upgrade from those ill-fitting, deeply uncomfortable high tops I’ve worn that have made my feet ache and bleed. Buy At Rothy's $ 189 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Rothy’s High Top is a well-designed, sleek, modern sneaker, but also conservative enough to incorporate into anyone’s everyday wardrobe seamlessly. It’s a more refined, office-friendly iteration of the classic sneaker, and that’s what you’ll appreciate most about the Rothy’s High Top. This of-the-moment, sustainable sneaker will become the go-to shoe that will take whatever outfit you pair them with to new heights.

