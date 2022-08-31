Rothy’s Lace Up Sneakers Are More Comfortable Than Its Famous Flats

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

The pursuit of a comfortable sneaker cannot be underestimated, especially a cute comfortable sneaker. Once you find one you love, you’ll find yourself struggling to wear any other shoe from your closet. I should know from experience.

As someone who spends a lot of time on her feet these days, I’ve all but retired my sky-high heels, pumps, and platforms and opted for comfortable footwear that can carry me through the whole day without pain or discomfort. Being that I’m already a fan of eco-friendly brand Rothy’s, I decided to give their well-reviewed, machine-washable Lace Up Sneakers a try.

In case you’re wondering, this isn’t the brand’s first foray into the sneaker realm. In fact, the sustainable brand has already debuted an awesome sneaker in their lineup appropriately called The Slip-On Sneaker. This casual, comfy shoe also has remarkable reviews, but if you’re going to spend a lot of time walking and moving around, I’d recommend Rothy’s Lace-Up Sneaker over The Slip-On Sneaker.

At first glance, I was nervous The Lace Up Sneaker might be a bit narrow for my feet, but I quickly realized after trying them on that I had nothing to be concerned about.

Opting for my typical shoe size, the fit turned out to be just right. My foot fit so snuggly into the shoe, it felt like the sneaker was shaped and hollowed out just for my feet; which, coincidentally, it almost is. The Lace-Up Sneaker is made with a contoured footbed and padded ankle cushions, so you won’t even feel like you’re wearing shoes at all. In fact, I’d compare the feel of this lace-up shoe to more like socks than a traditional sneaker; it’s that cozy and forgiving.

Whereas some of my other name-brand sneakers were rigid, hard to break in, and would even sometimes cause my feet to bleed, the Rothy’s Lace-Up Sneaker doesn’t require you to spend days breaking them in or wearing them down, and you won’t have uncomfortable sores or blisters from wear and tear. Compared to Allbirds’ revered Wool Pipers, I felt like Rothy’s Lace-Up Sneaker was way more comfy, even beating out the uber-famous, of-the-moment Veja Sneakers in both style and comfort, in my opinion.

The fabric—a flexible, easy-to-clean knit produced from plastic water bottles—is super breathable. Even down in Texas where the heat has surpassed 100-degree days for several weeks now, my feet don’t get uncomfortable or clammy wearing the shoes all day.

True to the Rothy's brand, The Lace Up Sneaker is also machine washable. I've washed my black Lace Up Sneakers a couple of times now, and each time they come out looking almost brand new. With how easy these shoes are to keep clean and take care of, it's even tempted me to go ahead and buy a white pair, a shade I've typically avoided in the past.

Style-wise and design-wise these sneakers work with just about anything in your wardrobe. They’re casual enough to throw on with some shorts and a tee, but also chic enough to rock with an eye-catching dress. The little design details like the black and white heel stripe, the contrasting soles, and the easy-to-pair color choices, including white, black, beige, and gray, make The Lace Up Sneaker a worthwhile, sustainable upgrade from the traditional everyday sneaker.

