California Couple Who Blamed Cancer on Roundup Weed Killer Awarded $2 Billion

A California jury awarded $2.055 billion to a couple who claimed their cancer diagnoses were caused by the weed killer Roundup, The Wall Street Journal reports. The couple, Alva and Alberta Pilliod, were diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma four years apart. They say their cancers, which are now in remission, were primarily caused by the weed killer they used on their San Francisco property for 35 years. Lawyers for the Pilliods reportedly claimed Roundup and its primary ingredient, glyphosate, was carcinogenic. Bayer lawyers pointed to several studies and the Environmental Protection Agency’s claims that glyphosate is safe when used as instructed. According to the newspaper, this is the company’s third defeat in similar court cases. “We are disappointed with the jury’s decision and will appeal the verdict in this case,” a statement from Bayer read.