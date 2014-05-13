Rove Suggests Hillary Has Brain Damage

CHEAT SHEET
Karl Rove has made some bombastic statements about Democrats before, but his latest may be the worst. Speaking at a conference last week, Rove said voters should press Clinton about her December 2012 hospitalization for a blood clot following a fall. “Thirty days in the hospital? And when she reappears, she’s wearing glasses that are only for people who have traumatic brain injury? We need to know what’s up with that.” Tuesday on Fox News, Rove said “I never used that phrase [brain damage], I never used that phrase. But look, she had a serious health episode. And I don’t know about you, but if you go through a serious health episode, it causes you to look at life a little bit differently. This was a serious deal,” he said. A Clinton spokesman said Rove wants to “inject the issue into the echo chamber, and he’s succeeding,” adding that Republicans are “scared of what she has achieved and what she has to offer. What he’s doing is its form of sickness.”