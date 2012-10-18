Rowan Atkinson: Repeal Anti-Insult Law

CHEAT SHEET
We may be used to Mr. Bean’s goofy pratfalls, but Rowan Atkinson isn’t clowning around. The actor, best known for playing the fumbling British doof Mr. Bean, is launching a campaign for a change in Britain’s Public Order Act, a law that bans “insulting words and behavior.” The law has reportedly led to the arrest of a Christian preacher, a Scientology critic, and student who cracked a joke. Atkinson says the act creates a “culture of censoriousness,” as what constitutes “insulting” is too ambiguous to be fairly enforced.