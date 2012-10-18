CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Rowan Atkinson: Repeal Anti-Insult Law

    MR. BEAN GETS POLITICAL

    Leon Neal / AFP

    We may be used to Mr. Bean’s goofy pratfalls, but Rowan Atkinson isn’t clowning around. The actor, best known for playing the fumbling British doof Mr. Bean, is launching a campaign for a change in Britain’s Public Order Act, a law that bans “insulting words and behavior.” The law has reportedly led to the arrest of a Christian preacher, a Scientology critic, and student who cracked a joke. Atkinson says the act creates a “culture of censoriousness,” as what constitutes “insulting” is too ambiguous to be fairly enforced.

    Read it at Telegraph