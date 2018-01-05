Roy Moore Accuser’s House Burns Down; Arson Probe Opened

A Roy Moore accuser’s home burned down earlier this week, and police are reportedly investigating the incident as a possible arson. Tina Johnson publicly accused Moore, then the Republican nominee for Alabama’s vacant Senate seat, of groping her in the early 1990s. Her Gadsden, Alabama home reportedly caught fire on Tuesday morning, while she and her husband were at work and her grandson was at school. They lost everything in the blaze. “That fire is still under investigation by the Etowah County Arson Task Force,” Natalie Barton, a public information officer with the Etowah County Sheriff's Department, told AL.com on Friday. “A suspect of interest is being spoken to. But there have been no charges, to my knowledge, related to the fire at this time.” Neighbors claimed to have witnessed a man with a known history of public intoxication walking around the house before and during the fire.