Roy Moore: Impeach Judge for Blocking Trans Military Ban

Alabama GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore issued a Monday night statement calling for the removal of a judge who struck down President Donald Trump’s ban on transgender people in the military. Moore, a hardline religious conservative who has argued to remove Muslim congressman Keith Ellison from office, has made anti-transgender sentiment a central talking point of his campaign, which he is projected to win. In the statement, Moore argued that the American Psychiatric Association had classified “transgenderism” as a mental disorder until 2013. (The APA used to consider “gender identity disorder” a real condition, but ruled to eliminate it in 2012.) Moore stated that “Judge Kollar-Kotelly should be impeached by the House of Representatives for unlawful usurpation of power” for ruling against Trump’s ban on transgender troops. “She has also interfered with the powers of the president as commander in chief of the armed forces,” Moore also claimed.