Roy Moore Promises ‘Revelations’ on His Accusers

Roy Moore on Saturday promised there would soon be “revelations” on the “motivations” of those accusing him of sexual misconduct. During a Veterans Day event in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, the Alabama Senate candidate questioned why his accusers didn’t come forward sooner and warned voters of what he described as a Democratic conspiracy against him. “To think that grown women would wait 40 years... to bring charges is absolutely unbelievable,” Moore said. “There are investigations going on. In the next few days, there will be revelations about the motivations and the content of this article,” Moore said, referring to the Washington Post story that first revealed the claims. The report cited four different women who said Moore pursued them sexually or touched them inappropriately when they were underage. The youngest accuser said she was 14 at the time of the alleged sexual misconduct. “Isn’t it strange that after 40 years of constant investigation people have waited until 4 weeks prior to the general election to bring their complaints?” Moore said Saturday. He went on to call the story “fake news” and “an attempt to divert attention from the true issues which affect our country.”
