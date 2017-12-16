Roy Moore Seeks Donations for ‘Election Integrity Fund’

Roy Moore has reportedly begun fundraising for an “election integrity fund” to investigate reports of voter fraud in Alabama’s Senate election. Refusing to concede even after President Trump urged him to acknowledge Democrat Doug Jones’ win in the race, Moore told supporters the “battle is not over” in a message sent out Friday, according to the Associated Press. Moore, whose campaign was largely overshadowed by numerous sexual misconduct allegations against him, said the election was “close” and noted that some military and provisional ballots have yet to be counted. He also cited “numerous reported cases of voter fraud” that would be sent to the secretary of state’s office. The results of the race will officially be certified between Dec. 26 and Jan. 3, though Secretary of State John Merrill has already said it’s unlikely any last-minute ballots will change the outcome.
