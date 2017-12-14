Roy Moore Still Won’t Concede to Doug Jones

Roy Moore’s Senate campaign on Wednesday night released a nearly five-minute video of the candidate giving a campaign-style address to supporters in which he again refuses to concede to Doug Jones. “In this race, we have not received the final count to include military and provisional ballots,” Moore says in the video. “This has been a very close race and we are awaiting certification by the secretary of state.” Alabama state law requires a recount if the final results are within 0.5 percent, but Jones defeated Moore by 1.5 percentage points.