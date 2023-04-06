Roy Wood Jr. Calls Out the Real ‘Trump-Hating Wife’: Melania

While Donald Trump was busy grabbing most of the headlines on Tuesday after being arrested, charged with 34 felonies, and arraigned in a Manhattan courthouse, Roy Wood Jr. couldn’t help but notice that Melania Trump—the former president’s blushing bride of nearly 20 years—at no point in the day’s event seemed to be standing by her man.

Ironically, it was Trump himself who drew attention to his spouse’s MIA status when he made the wildly miscalculated decision to attack both the Manhattan District Attorney and the judge who will be handling his case. “I have a Trump-hating judge,” Trump told a crowd of onlookers of his predicament. “With a Trump-hating wife and family.”

“To be fair,” Wood conceded, he’s not entirely sure that having a “Trump-hating wife” is even an insult in Trump’s mind. “Because Donald Trump also has a Trump-hating wife. You can’t tell me Melania don’t hate that man. If anything, this week was confirmation… Let me ask you this: During Donald Trump’s 45 minutes as a political prisoner, where was his wife?”

Melania’s absence did not go unnoticed by the media, with many journalists asking the same question. But Trump’s missing spouse became even more of a talking point on Tuesday evening, when Donald—reeking of the courthouse—returned to Mar-a-Lago to hold a press conference in which he rattled off a seemingly never-ending laundry list of problems he has with everyone, instead of sticking to the matter at hand. Yet again, however, Melania was a no-show—while Marjorie Taylor Greene and MyPillow man Mike Lindell were on hand to celebrate Trump’s sweet, sweet freedom.

“Even the pillow salesman showed up for the speech,” Wood lamented. “But his own wife didn’t show up—and the speech was at the house! Melania didn't even come downstairs.”