Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Post Archie’s Feet for Mother’s Day

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrated their first Mother’s Day with an Instagram post of baby Archie’s tiny feet against a background of flowers. Mother’s Day in Britain was celebrated March 22, so the royal couple were marking the day Americans celebrate the holiday. “Paying tribute to all mothers today—past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered,” they wrote, an obvious nod to the loss of Harry’s mother Diana. “We honor and celebrate each and every one of you. Today is Mother’s Day in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Kenya, Japan, and several countries across Europe,” they clarified. They ended the post with a quote from poet Nayyirah Waheed. “My mother was my first country; the first place I ever lived.”