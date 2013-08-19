Royal Baby Pictures Released

CHEAT SHEET
The first official family portraits featuring newborn Prince George were released today, after being leaked on Twitter three hours early. The two portraits show Duchess Catherine holding the baby with Prince William. In one, the couple’s cocker spaniel, Lupo, is seated next to them. (We think we also spy Tilly, the Middleton family’s golden retriever, just out of the frame.) Breaking from tradition, the pictures were taken earlier this month not by a professional photographer, but by Kate's father, Michael Middleton, outside a royal setting, at her family’s home in Bucklebury.