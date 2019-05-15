Royal Baby: Prince Harry ‘Can’t Imagine Life Without’ Archie Harrison

Welcome to a special ‘Royal baby’ edition of The Royalist—all the latest royal news and gossip with Tom Sykes and Tim Teeman. For Beast Inside members only.

‘He Said Archie Just Feels Part of the Family’

Prince Harry said he “can’t imagine life without his son,” Archie Harrison. Harry made the admission on a visit to Oxford Children’s Hospital to mother-of-two Ida Scullard, whose 3-year-old son, Emmett, is in remission from cancer, according to the Daily Mail. They started talking after Harry saw her holding her 10-month-old daughter.