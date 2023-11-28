Royal Caribbean Cruise Passenger, 16, Killed in Balcony Fall on Ship: TMZ

CHEAT SHEET
A teenage passenger died aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise ship after falling from a balcony to the deck on Saturday, according to TMZ. The outlet says the 16-year-old victim plunged from the balcony on Allure of the Seas in the early hours as the vessel sailed from Florida to the Bahamas. It’s not yet clear if the fall was an accident. A source told TMZ that the boy died later at a hospital, not on the ship, and that extensive efforts were made to try and save his life—with passengers being encouraged to donate blood at a medical tent. “We are saddened to learn of the passing of a guest, and our hearts go out to the family,” a Royal Caribbean spokesperson told TMZ. “Out of respect for them, we won't provide any further comment.”