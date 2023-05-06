Royal Family Reveals Behind the Scenes Images From Coronation

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.

The royal family moved quickly to capitalize on their globally watched day of Coronation pageantry by releasing specially shot film and pictures of King Charles and Queen Camilla’s big day taken from behind the scenes.

Prince William and Kate Middleton released a short film set to music showing royal fans their day beginning at Kensington Palace, with the couple and two of their children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, everyone dressed in their Coronation regalia, leaving Kensington Palace for Westminster Abbey.

There were shots of streets filled with brightly adorned horses and service personnel and cheering crowds, as well as of Charles and Camilla in the Gold State Coach and William and Kate and their children in their carriage. Next came film of the wider royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony. The final image was of Charles and Camilla waving to the crowds on their second sortie out on to the palace balcony.

The message accompanying the video read: “What. A. Day. Thank you to everyone who made it happen #Coronation”

Meanwhile, images shot by renowned royal photographer Chris Jackson from within Buckingham Palace show Charles and Camilla’s perspective of the crowds below cheering as they wave during their balcony moment.

Another picture shows the couple in full Coronation regalia. An image of the Red Arrows flypast over the balcony is shot from behind Charles and Camilla's crowned heads, while an image of Camilla in her Coronation dress reveals embroidery of her beloved dogs and the names of her son Tom and grandchildren Gus and Lola. A final image of Charles and Camilla shot by Jackson from behind shows the couple looking at each other while on the balcony facing the crowds below.